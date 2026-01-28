Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name: 'Most meaningful'

Pete Davidson shares sweet reason behind daughter Scottie's name

Pete Davidon is revealing the inspiration behind her newborn daughter, Scottie Rose's moniker.

The 32-year-old comedian recently opened up about his life as a new dad with Elite Daily and shared a rare insight that his and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's daughter's name has double meaning.

The Saturday Night Live star revealed that his little girl's name is a tribute to his late firefighter dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, who lost his life while saving lives during the September 9, 2001, terrorist attack in New York City.

And, with that, the name has another meaning, too.

"She was conceived in Scotland," the proud dad revealed.

Hewitt, who welcomed Scottie in December, shared that they "went through so many names," but "Scottie" was above all.

The newly minted mom went on to explain, "We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful."

"It's also so cute," Hewitt gushed.

Furthermore, Scottie's middle name, "Rose" also has a meaning.

Hewitt added, "My middle name is Rose, and both of my sisters' middle names are also Rose, because my mom's maiden name had Rose in it. So I wanted to have a little special part of them in her name, too.”