Coldplay, BTS’ collab for ‘My Universe’ hits 100 million views

Coldplay and BTS’ brand new collaboration for My Universe has finally garnered over 100 million views and ARMYs across the world are rejoicing in the news.
The entire video was released just over two months ago, on September 24th and managed to hit the Official Singles Chart at no. 3.
At the moment, the view count sits at almost 100,577,346 views and it took the singer’s almost one month and seven days to reach this milestone.
