Adele spotted with ‘wedding’ band on ring finger

Do we hear wedding bells for Adele? The singer was spotted rocking a wedding band on her ring finger this Friday as she exited a studio in West London, reported The Daily Mail.

The Hello hit-maker, who’s returned to UK for her comeback show, was seen dressed in an uber-chic all-black outfit as she made her way into London.

The photographs of Adele sporting the rumoured wedding band came just hours after she was spotted with her beau Rich Paul in the UK for the first time.

According to reports, the duo enjoyed dinner at a Chinese restaurant before calling it a night.

The couple first went Instagram official in September of this year when Adele shared a black and white picture of the two with a heart emoji.

She then spoke to Vogue about her burgeoning romance with Paul in October.