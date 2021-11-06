Pakistan showbiz stars stun at PISA 2021 red carpet

Pakistan showbiz stars stunned at the red carpet of the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 on Friday night.



The awards ceremony was held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.

The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories.

At the star-studded PISA event, Pakistani celebrities particularly women adorned traditional outfits and stunned at the show.

Sana Javed, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Feroze Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Umair Jaswal, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Sonya Hussyn, Affan Waheed, Faysal Quraishi and others attended the show.

Singer Sajjad Ali enthralled the celebrities with his melodious voice by singing his famous song Chahe jis Shehar Bhi Jaye.

Photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media and have won the hearts of the fans.

Check out stunning photos of celebrities at the PISA Awards below:

Feroze Khan and co-star Iqra Aziz at PISA 2021

Ushna Shah and Affan Waheed at PISA 2021

Sonya Hussyn receiving award from Faryal Mehmood at the PISA 2021

Sajjal Ali performing at PISA 2021

Sana Javed at Pisa 2021

Ahmad Ali Butt at Pisa 2021







