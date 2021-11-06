Pakistan showbiz stars stun at PISA 2021 red carpet

Pakistan showbiz stars stunned at the red carpet of the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 on Friday night.
The awards ceremony was held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.
The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories.
At the star-studded PISA event, Pakistani celebrities particularly women adorned traditional outfits and stunned at the show.
Sana Javed, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Feroze Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Umair Jaswal, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Sonya Hussyn, Affan Waheed, Faysal Quraishi and others attended the show.
Singer Sajjad Ali enthralled the celebrities with his melodious voice by singing his famous song Chahe jis Shehar Bhi Jaye.
Photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media and have won the hearts of the fans.
Check out stunning photos of celebrities at the PISA Awards below:
Harry is 'fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen'
Virat Kohli reflected on having his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side on his birthday
Shailene Woodley posts cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19
Wright was injured while filming a stunt sequence in Boston in late August.
KL Rahul showered love on his rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty as she turned a year older on November 5
Kumail Nanjiani said he worked with choreographer Nileeka Bose “for months” with 50 people listed for the scene.