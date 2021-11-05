Here’s how Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan proved her teachers wrong

Coughlan shared feedback from some of her former teachers made her think she’d never be in a period piece

Nicola Coughlan experienced breakout success with Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton, something that must’ve come as a shock to her drama school teachers.



Talking to The Hollywood Reporter for its Next Gen list, Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington in the hit show, shared that feedback from some of her former teachers made her think that she’d never be in a period piece.

“I was told, categorically, I would never do period drama,” said Coughlan, adding, “They told me, ‘Your face is too modern.' I have no idea to this day what that means."

Coughlan has since proved her teachers wrong not just with her role in Bridgerton, but also with her rib-tickling stint as Clare Devlin in Netflix’s Derry Girls, set in 1990s Ireland.