Kim Kardashian 'genuinely affectionate' towards Pete Davidson on second date

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is allegedly falling head over heels in love with Pete Davidson.

The duo marked their second date at Zero Bond, New York City , joined by a group of friends.

"They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," said an observer.

"But there was no Kravis-style PDA,” the source continued, referring to Kim's elder sister Kourtney's chemistry with fiance Travis Barker.

Although Kim and Pete were seated together at the dinner table, the kept things friendly amid their friends.

"It was a dinner for 10, including Simon Huck, his fiancé, Phil Riportella, and Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban," a source said Thursday. "A cake was bought out in advance of Simon’s birthday, which is today."