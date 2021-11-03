Kris Jenner shares a heartfelt birthday note for most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt birthday note for most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner, who turned 26 today, Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning throwback photos of Kendall to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!”

“Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!

She continued “You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy.”