Kris Jenner shares a heartfelt birthday note for most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt birthday note for most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner, who turned 26 today, Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning throwback photos of Kendall to wish her a very happy birthday.
She wrote “Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!”
“Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!
She continued “You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy.”
'I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days, writes Alia Bhatt
Meghan Markle’s feminist speech reportedly ended up catching the ‘Palace on back foot'
'I think I've become a lot more mature in my choices lately,' confesses Mehwish Hayat
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar break a leg with energetic performance
Shakira went into the details of the two wild boars attacking her and her son, Milan, in Barcelona.
Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake will be featured in an upcoming documentary.