Wednesday November 03, 2021
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's relationship going to next level?

Kylie Jenner recently shared that Travis Scott gifted her a ring

By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
Kylie Jenner sent fans into overdrive when she was seen wearing a ring on a particular finger on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fueled marriage rumours as she was seen wearing a diamond band in Los Angeles later that day.

She was seen with her growing belly, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her on again off again boyfriend Travis Scoot are expecting their second child together, along with the couple’s first daughter Stormi.

The beauty mogul was set to take a private flight, just hours after she shared that the rapper got her, Stormi matching diamond rings.

Kylie was donning an all-black look as she chose to wear baggy layers and slides for comfort.

Take a look:

