Spotted: Kylie Jenner displays mysterious ring on her wedding finger

American makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was recently spotted flaunting a mystery ring on her wedding band finger.
The 23-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was seen taking daughter Stormi for a private jet right Tuesday morning.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics owner donned baggy black layers while carrying a thick white jacket around. She paired her look with comfortable Yeezy slides.
However, the diva did not fail to accessorize despite her casual look. Kylie wore gold earrings, a diamond cross and the mysterious ring for the day out.
Later the same day, Kylie turned to her Instagram to share a band beau Travis Scott got her after Halloween. However, she did not wear the band on her wedding finger in the photo.
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with partner Travis Scott
