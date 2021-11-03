Spotted: Kylie Jenner displays mysterious ring on her wedding finger

American makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was recently spotted flaunting a mystery ring on her wedding band finger.

The 23-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was seen taking daughter Stormi for a private jet right Tuesday morning.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics owner donned baggy black layers while carrying a thick white jacket around. She paired her look with comfortable Yeezy slides.

However, the diva did not fail to accessorize despite her casual look. Kylie wore gold earrings, a diamond cross and the mysterious ring for the day out.

Later the same day, Kylie turned to her Instagram to share a band beau Travis Scott got her after Halloween. However, she did not wear the band on her wedding finger in the photo.







