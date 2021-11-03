Jay Z makes surprise debut on Instagram

Jay Z makes a surprise entry on Instagram

Jay Z’s followers can’t keep calm as the rapper just made a surprising entry on Instagram with The Harder They Fall post.

The Roc Nation mogul, who is known for his rare social media presence, only had a Twitter account these past 13 years.

Leveling his social media game up, the 51-year-old has now joined the famous photo-sharing app, receiving an overwhelming responses of 1.3M follower base.

Jay, however, remained particular about his interest and followed only one person- wife Beyoncé.

The Empire State of Mind song-maker also achieved an honor of being the first ever person to be followed by the pop queen on gram.





Soon after his maiden post on the platform was up, fans bombarded love-filled captions on the picture.

While one user wrote, "welcome to the gram hov," other commented, "Finally, Jay on the gram ?!"