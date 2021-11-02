Ed Sheeran recovers from Covid-19, ends quarantine

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has recovered from coronavirus and ended his quarantine, he announced on Tuesday.



Sharing his photo on Instagram, the Perfect singer said “Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine.”

He further said, “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday.”

The singer was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 24.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he had informed his fans on social media.

Sheeran also released his fourth solo album titled = (equals) on Friday while isolating for Covid-19.