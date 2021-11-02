Adele delights fans as she releases tracklist for her upcoming album 30

 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Entertainment

Adele's forthcoming release includes: Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Adele mesmerised fans  as she released the tracklist for her upcoming album 30, set for release on November 19.

Adele's tracklist includes Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine as she hints divorce from Simon Konecki will be explored in detail.

The songstress has been listed on US retail company Target's website and includes 12 tracks alongside three bonus songs.

The 33-year-old musician's forthcoming release includes: Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine, all of which suggest the powerhouse crooner will explore in detail her 2019 divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki.