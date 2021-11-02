Adele delights fans as she releases tracklist for her upcoming album 30

Adele mesmerised fans as she released the tracklist for her upcoming album 30, set for release on November 19.



The 33-year-old musician's forthcoming release includes: Cry Your Heart Out, Love Is A Game and I Drink Wine, all of which suggest the powerhouse crooner will explore in detail her 2019 divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki.