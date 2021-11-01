Ed Sheeran shares adorable daily habit that Elton John does for him

Ed Sheeran has shared one adorable habit that his friend Elton John has.
Following the news that he tested positive for Covid-19, the singer said that the 74-year-old has been there for him as he calls him every single day.
Speaking on a virtual interview on Apple Music's First Listen, the star shared how reliable Elton has been.
"I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told host Zane Lowe.
"He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."
Ed said that the tradition kicked off when his friend and mentor Muchael Gudinski passed away in March.
"When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn't good," he said of John.
"And then just from that point he's literally ringing me every single day."
Thomas Markle Jr sheds light on shocking relationship dynamic between Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson
Thomas Markle sheds light on ‘shell shocking’ changes he’s noticed within Meghan Markle
'I am here and I love you,' Hilaria wrote after Alec Baldwin's unfortunate incident
The couple has been dating each other for almost a year now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed his dislike for streaming services
Idris Elba reveals what it was like to DJ at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle