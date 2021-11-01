Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween in amidst Halyna Hutchins investigation

Alec Baldwin kept up with Halloween tradition and celebrated it with his family even amid tragedy.

In photos shared by the actor’s wife Hilaria Baldwin on her Instagram, it showed him celebrating with the family as they dressed up their costumes.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos," Hilaria captioned the post.

The celebration comes after Alec accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set with a prop gun that was loaded with a live round.

