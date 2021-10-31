Chrissy Teigen, John Legend dress up as The Addams Family this Halloween

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going dark and gloomy this Halloween.
The family of four, including children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, dressed in head-to-toe black for the spookiest night of the year.
Legend, 42, channeled his inner Gomez with a bowl cut wig parted straight down the middle and thin mustache. Teigen, 35, became his wife Morticia in a black gown.
The family was also joined by Teigen's mom, Pepper, who dressed up as the Addams’ Grandmama.
Take a look:
