John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds team up for fantasy comedy film 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski will direct and appear in the film, which also stars Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge from 'Fleabag'

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up for the movie Imaginary Friends in 2023.



On Friday, The Office star and actor revealed they are collaborating up for the fantasy-comedy movie which will also star Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, PEOPLE confirmed.

Krasinski, a 42-year-old American actor, will star in, produce, and direct the movie, as well as write the script. Reynolds, 45, will also be a producer on the film and will share screen space with him.

Fiona Shaw, best known as Petunia Dursely who had already appeared in an episode of Fleabag with Waller-Bridge, is also expected to appear in the film.

According to IMDb, Krasinski will star as an individual who has the power to see abandoned imaginary pals in the film.

Krasinski and Reynolds would then join forces to prevent the abandoned imagined buddies from becoming despondent and possibly malevolent.

The film will go on floors next summer and released on Thanksgiving 2023,