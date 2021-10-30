Madonna claps back against ‘unforgiving’ cancel culture: ‘No one can speak out’

Singer and songwriter Madonna recently wore her heart on her sleeve and hit back against the negative undertones that are present within the cancel culture.

The singer gave her thoughts while speaking to V Magazine and was quoted saying, "It's interesting because peace is subjective.”

“The way people think about the pandemic, for instance, that the vaccination is the only answer or the polarization of thinking you're either on this side or the other.”

“There's no debate, there's no discussion,” she went on to admit.

“That's something I want to disturb. I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job [as artists] is to disturb the status quo.”

“The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now.”

“No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason."

The artist believes it is always better to speak your mind than sit in silence over a matter. “The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is.” Especially since we seem to be currently “Giving it power by shutting the [expletive] up completely."