Bella Hadid disses Zayn Malik after allegations of altercation with Yolanda surface

Malik found himself in hot waters after news got out that he allegedly 'struck' Yolanda

Bella Hadid has seemingly thrown shade over Zayn Malik's recent allegations of physical attack on mother, Yolanda Hadid.



In a cryptic Instagram post, Bella wrote, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

In a report on Thursday, Yolanda said daughter Gigi Hadid's boyfriend attacked her physically and that she is considering to file a police complaint against him.

Malik released a statement denying all such allegations, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details," he said.

Soon after, Bella was spotted with her mother in New York City. Paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter duo as they walked into a building carrying matching Dior purses.

There are also reports that Gigi and Zayn have split up, as a result of the shocking incident.