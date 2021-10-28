Keanu Reeves gifts 'John Wick 4' crew members customized Rolex

Keanu Reeves is grateful for his crew from John Wick: Chapter 4.

The 57-year-old surprised his stunt team with brand new Rolex watches on Wednesday as a thank you gesture for having his back on set.

The star took the four members out for dinner in Paris post shoot and gifted each of them 'The John Wick Five' inscribed watches.

Stunt performers Jeremy Marinas and Bruce Concepcion later turned to their Instagram stories to share photos of their gifts.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will officially release in cinemas on May 2022.

