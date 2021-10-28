'Bunty Aur Babli 2' first track 'Tattoo Waaliye' out now! Watch Here

Rani Mukherjee and the gang are bringing fans an all-new party number titled Tattoo Waaliye.
The song, which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Sran, also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in their glamorous selves.
Speaking of the song, Saif earlier ensured that the team is working hard to make it a chart buster.
"Tattoo Waaliye is the first song that people will see. We were gearing up to mount the song on a big scale like decided. All preparations were made to shoot a song that would be an instant chartbuster. We rehearsed, we were set, but unfortunately, the nation went into lockdown the same day that we were supposed to shoot in March 2020! It was just heart-breaking."
Bunty Aur Babli 2 is hitting theaters on November 19.
