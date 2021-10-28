When Miranda Cosgrove found a ‘Mysterious Hole’ in her leg after injury

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove during her HypochondriActor podcast, revealed that an ankle injury in 2011 left the actor with a mysterious hole in her leg.
The 28-year-old actor shared that, “It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like, a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it”
"And then that’s when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?’ So, they were like, ‘Oh, we didn’t do that.’,” added Cosgrove.
Referring to the hole located almost five inches above her ankle, the Drake & Josh alum said, “You could tell it was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole.”
The actor further said that her therapist also told her that they would sometimes need to drain blood from her foot.
She said, "they (therapists) had to put a hole to fix that."
