Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut reason disclosed

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently shared her new haircut and the video of it took the internet by storm.



In the video, the Hungama 2 actor can be seen getting her hair twisted from above the neck.

The video, she posted on Instagram, left her millions of fans surprised and they were eager to know the reason behind her strange haircut.

Now, according to Indian media, the reason behind her strange haircut was her husband Raj Kundra.

Media outlets, quoting sources, reported that Shilpa had not trimmed half her hair because of fashion, but she had made a vow (mannat) which was fulfilled.

The actress had kept the ‘mannat’ to shave a part of her head if husband Raj Kundra released on bail in the alleged pornography case.

Shilpa’s vow was fulfilled and keeping her promise, the actress shaved her hair above the neck.



