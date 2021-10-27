 
Kim Kardashian reveals new Hulu show would be a hit as it explores a 'different side to her family'

The Kardashian and Jenner clans sign a multi-year content deal with Hulu

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
Kim Kardashian shared new details about upcoming family drama, revealing that the new Hulu show will explore a 'different side to her family'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum said her family's as yet unnamed new show on Disney streaming service Hulu will focus on her professional life, including her businesses and law studies.

The Kardashian and Jenner clans signed a multi-year content deal with Hulu, after the hit show they featured on KUWTK ended after 14 years in June.

The 41-year-old reality star revealed fans can expect the as yet unnamed show will focus on her professional life, including her businesses and law studies.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner will feature on the Disney-owned streaming platform.