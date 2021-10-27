Camila Cabello geared up to drop new song Oh Na Na

American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello is due to drop her new song this weekend on October 29.



The 24-year-old "Don't Go Yet" singer announced that she is teaming up with Tainy and Myke Towers for her new single "Oh Na Na".

Camila Cabello announced on her social media account. “Oh na na with @myketowers and @tainy on Friday!” said the singer while posting a drawing on Instagram.

Tainy was quick to react to the singer's post with an expression of delight.



Camila Cabello will be releasing her track on the heels of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes dropping his song "Summer of Love" which he created in collaboration with Tainy.

Camila Cabello earlier expressed her excitement while performing her brand new song “La Buena Vida” from her upcoming album Familia in an intimate concert surrounded by her team playing musical instruments.

Watch her sing here:



