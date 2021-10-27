Alan Cumming opens up about feeling suicidal

Award-winning actor Alan Cumming has revealed that he was 'feeling suicidal' while auditioning for James Bond film GoldenEye.

The dashing actor admitted that acting helped change his life. Alan, during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, said he previously struggled with his mental health.

Alan, 56, said 'Hollywood saved him' while discussing his new memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.



The Tony Award winner opened up his 'darkest moments' while navigating his divorce and how getting the role as Boris Grishenko changed his life.

The actor said: "It was one of the worst days of my life actually. I felt really, really, really low. I just now think. Oh you poor little thing, you could've said I am feeling suicidal today."

'That's something I realised when I was writing, like, "oh my God, Hollywood saved me."



Alan Cumming's new memoir is a follow up to 2014′s Not My Father's Son which reveals the 'abuse' he suffered from his father as a young man. He revealed: 'When I was 28, I suddenly remembered all this stuff from my childhood. It's still with me, I still get triggered by things. And we all have baggage, we all have trauma.'