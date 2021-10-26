Amanda Seyfried talks about 'extra level of trauma' during her pregnancy

Mean Girl star Amanda Seyfried opened up on going through severe trauma during her recent pregnancy.

While talking with People, the 35-year-old actor revealed, "I had something that went wrong with my second birth."

"The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma," added the American model.

Opening up about her health struggles, she said, "I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it's like, 'Bye, here's some hospital bills!' I mean, I kept receiving them and I'm still healing from something."



"I'm okay. It was a very physical thing and it was a spinal thing, but I'm okay," she added.



The Mamma Mia actor also talked about taking care of her two children in the midst of spinal pain.

She said, "You just do. At that point, I'm very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital."