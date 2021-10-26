 
October 26, 2021
Queen Elizabeth to refrain from doing 'solo events' after night in hospital

The royal family has started a new working model to support the Queen

By  Web Desk
October 26, 2021
Queen Elizabeth has been asked to take a step back from her royal duties amid undisclosed health conditions.

After sudden cancellation of her solo trip to Northern Ireland, followed by a night  stay in a hospital, Queen Elizabeth will no longer do  official visits solo. 

Although royal aides have not yet revealed the nature of the Queen's “preliminary tests” at the hospital,   the Telegraph has confirmed that the monarch will not be exerting herself for a while.

The royal family has started a new working model to make sure  that the Queen is not overburdened and  is no longer scheduled to appear at events on her own.