Queen Elizabeth to refrain from doing 'solo events' after night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth has been asked to take a step back from her royal duties amid undisclosed health conditions.
After sudden cancellation of her solo trip to Northern Ireland, followed by a night stay in a hospital, Queen Elizabeth will no longer do official visits solo.
Although royal aides have not yet revealed the nature of the Queen's “preliminary tests” at the hospital, the Telegraph has confirmed that the monarch will not be exerting herself for a while.
The royal family has started a new working model to make sure that the Queen is not overburdened and is no longer scheduled to appear at events on her own.
