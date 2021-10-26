Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar drop teaser of ‘Mere Yaaraa’: Watch

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar drop teaser of ‘Mere Yaaraa’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and co-star Akshay Kumar have dropped the teaser of Mere Yaaraa song from their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the teaser of Mere Yaaraa and said, “#merayaara SONG OUT TOMORROW with the beautiful voices of Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan #sooryavanshi #backtocinema.”

Akshay also took to social media and shared the teaser with caption “When her one smile makes you smile…let’s cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow.”

The song will be out on Wednesday.

Katrina and Akshay are currently on the promotional spree of Sooryavanshi, releasing on November 5 in cinemas.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.