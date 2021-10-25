Halyna Hutchins' sister breaks silence over deadly shooting on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' sister Svetlana Androsovych finally issues a statement in response to the deadly shooting incident that occurred on the set of Rust.

Halyna’s sister shared her response during a candid interview with The Kyiv Post and was quoted saying, "I cannot comprehend [her passing]. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance.”



For those unversed, both Hutchins sisters were born in Ukraine and their parents are currently residing in Kyiv.

She also went on to add, "This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents. Hopefully, time will ease our heartache,"

Androsovych concluded by admitting, “Her determination was admired by many. Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow – no quarrels or scandals. It was real love, their beautiful son, is proof of that, we call him ‘wunderkind’ – a brilliant and capable boy."