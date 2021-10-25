‘Rust’ co-star Jensen Ackles pens emotional tribute in honor of late Halyna Hutchins

Rust actor Jensen Ackles, known famously for his reoccurring role in Supernatural recently turned to social media to pen a loving tribute in honour of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor shared the note on Instagram with candid photographs of the filmmaker and a captioned that read, “I’m not even sure where to start. This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.”

Ackles went on to write, “Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly.”



“She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration.” (sic)

“My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her.”