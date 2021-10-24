Ranveer Singh flirts with Deepika Padukone in new video: 'I am a hottie by profession'

Ranveer Singh is correcting wife Deepika Padukone's after she calls herself an actor.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Deepika shared a short clip of herself speaking about her passion towards athletics.
"I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me!#collaboration," captioned Deepika alongside the video of herself endorsing an athleisure brand.
Ranveer Singh, who never fails to make fans gush with his loved-up comments on wife Deepika's photos, decided to tweak her caption.
"I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*," he wrote in the comments, inviting more than 3000 likes from fans.
Take a look:
