Ranveer Singh flirts with Deepika Padukone in new video: 'I am a hottie by profession'

Ranveer Singh is correcting wife Deepika Padukone's after she calls herself an actor.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Deepika shared a short clip of herself speaking about her passion towards athletics.

"I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me!#collaboration," captioned Deepika alongside the video of herself endorsing an athleisure brand.

Ranveer Singh, who never fails to make fans gush with his loved-up comments on wife Deepika's photos, decided to tweak her caption.

"I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*," he wrote in the comments, inviting more than 3000 likes from fans.

Take a look:







