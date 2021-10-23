Adele’s Easy On Me tops UK singles chart

Adele's new track 'Easy On Me' has topped the UK singles chart after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times.

The British singer smashed the previous record for the number of streams in a week which was set by Ariana Grande’s song 7 Rings in January 2019 when it was streamed 16.9 million times.

Adele’s new release also recorded 217,300 chart sales, the highest total since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You came out in January 2017.

Her Easy On Me also had the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far with 23,500. Two of Adele's previous releases, 'When We Were Young' and 'Someone Like You', also re-entered the chart in 25th and 34th positions respectively.