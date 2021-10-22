Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser out now!: Watch Here

The much-awaited trailer of the sequel to 2005 iconic film, Bunty Aur Babli, is officially out!
Rani Mukherjee, who is reprising her role as Bubli in the film, is joined by Saif Ali Khan this time around.
The official teaser of the film released this Friday, giving fans a glimpse of both Rani and Saif fighting for their spot with much younger characters, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagah.
The one-and-a-half minute clip starts with Rani and Saif gushing over their collaboration after 12 years before they are joined by Siddhanth and Sahrvari who also claim to be Bunty and Babli.
The movie is expected to hit cinemas on November 18.
