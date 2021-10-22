Dwayne Johnson gets candid about his personal thoughts on feeling constrained and ‘fitting into molds’

Dwayne Johnson explains why he’ll never be ‘straight jacketed’: ‘I don’t like constraints’

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and commented on his personal hatred for ‘constraints’ and ‘predesigned molds’.

He shared his thoughts on Instagram and started off by referencing the character evaluation Emily Blunt gave him, regarding his ‘authentic’ self-view.

Emily’s direct quote read, “He has no boundaries whatsoever. I think he’s got this rebellious kid in him that won’t be straight-jacketed. He also happens to be a tequila swilling, fun as hell hang, and he’s got this filthiest laugh in the world”.

In response to her analysis, the actor went on to admit, “She’s right, I don’t like constraints or someone trying to make me fit a certain mold.”



After all, “If you envision it, anything can be done. And yeah my laugh is filthy as hell”.