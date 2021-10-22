Dwayne Johnson explains why he’ll never be ‘straight jacketed’: ‘I don’t like constraints’

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and commented on his personal hatred for ‘constraints’ and ‘predesigned molds’.
He shared his thoughts on Instagram and started off by referencing the character evaluation Emily Blunt gave him, regarding his ‘authentic’ self-view.
Emily’s direct quote read, “He has no boundaries whatsoever. I think he’s got this rebellious kid in him that won’t be straight-jacketed. He also happens to be a tequila swilling, fun as hell hang, and he’s got this filthiest laugh in the world”.
In response to her analysis, the actor went on to admit, “She’s right, I don’t like constraints or someone trying to make me fit a certain mold.”
After all, “If you envision it, anything can be done. And yeah my laugh is filthy as hell”.
Friday marks as Ananya Panday's second visit at the NCB office
Kim Kardashian gets showered with loving wishes on the event of her 41st birthday celebrations
The bride said, “Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not...
Amit Shah is accused of political victimization of opponents
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning a ‘damage control’ US visit to retain popularity internationally
'I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now,' says Kareena Kapoor