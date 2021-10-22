Adele reveals that son did not like 'Skyfall' during pregnancy

Adele says that he son's response in the womb during her time recording Skyfall made her feel that he did not like it

Adele has revealed that her son Angelo did not like her song Skyfall when was in the womb.

Speaking on Vogue’s 73 Questions, the 33-year-old said that she was heavily pregnant when she recorded the 2012 James Bond theme song.

"I was heavily pregnant when I did the vocals for 'Skyfall,' and it's the only song I recorded when I was pregnant with him," she said, while adding that her "voice was a lot lower" when she sang amid her pregnancy.

The songstress went on to say that when she would sing the high notes, her son would start kicking.

"He also hated it when I was singing the high notes, he'd sort of kick around inside of me," she said of Angelo.