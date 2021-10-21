Marvel has decided to make BTS’ ‘Friends’ track into the official OST for the ‘Eternals’ song

Marvel confirms selection of BTS’ track ‘Friends’ as ‘Eternals’ OST

Marvel Entertainment recently confirmed its intentions feature BTS Jimin and V’s song Friends as the official OST for the Eternals.

This news comes shortly after the internet blew into fits over the rumoured plans, just days prior.

However, it has all been confirmed by an American media company named The Direct and according to their report, The Walt Disney Company Korea has decided to utilize BTS’s duet collaboration.

For those unversed, the track was originally released as part of the boys’ Map of the Soul: 7 fourth studio album and is a B-side track that features the unlikely friendship between an alien and a human.



Friends is sung in partnership by both BTS’ Jimin and V and became one of their biggest hits since its release on March 12th 2020.

