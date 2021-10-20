Alyssa Milano arrested while protesting for voting rights outside White House

Apart from Alyssa Milano, 23 other protestors were also taken into custody

Hollywood star Alyssa Milano was arrested during a protest being held outside of the White House on Tuesday.

In a video that has now gone viral, Milano was seen advocating for voting rights.

The actor also confirmed the news on her social media, tweeting: "I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights.”

"Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote,” she added.

The protest outside of White House was organized by the People for the American Way.

