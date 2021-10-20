Chrissy Teigen uploads an adorable video of daughter Luna and son Miles loving tributes to their mom

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming video by Miles, Luna: ‘Come home soon’

Chrissy Teigen recently turned to social media to show off an adorable video by her daughter Luna and son Miles for a heart-tugging moment.

The three videos were shared on Instagram and included cameos by both Teigen and Legend’ children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

In the videos, the duo can be heard saying, "Hi Mom. We miss you so much. As soon as you see this video, please call us. Because we love you so much and hope to call you soon."

Teigen seemed so moved by the adorable request that she shared the videos to Instagram and also included a candid caption that read, "My entire heart!!!!!!"

