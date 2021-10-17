Dua Lipa parties with Donatella Versace in London

Dua Lipa was spotted partying Donatella Versace at a star-studded gathering in London.
The Levitating hit-maker stepped out in a leggy display as she stunned in a glittery purple mini skirt along with a shimmery lime green top.
She paired the look with green satin heels, a yellow bag and some statement jewelry.
Dua seemed to be the life of the party as she was spotted with Donatella having a good chat.
As for the fashion powerhouse, she opted for a glam look as she wore an embellished silver dress with black tights and thigh-high boots.
Take a look:
