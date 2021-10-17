Little Mix reportedly set date to announce split

Little Mix may be saying goodbye to their careers as a group.
It is speculated that the three members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will embark on their solo careers and have planned to announce their split in mid-November.
According to The Sun, the split comes as it has become evident that “the end of the road has been reached” and that their upcoming tour will be their final farewell to their fans.
"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached," a source told the publication.
"A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans."
