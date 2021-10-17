Dwayne Johnson shows off exclusive look into ‘Black Adam’ costume

Dwayne Johnson turns to social media to highlight the first-ever look into his costume for the DC anti-hero Black Adam.
The Rock shared the first-ever look into his costume for the DC anti-hero via an Instagram video.
In the video, fans could see glimpses into the costume as well as peeks into the filming process for the movie.
There was also a caption that read, “Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look He is ruthless.”
“He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM The Man in Black has come around…”
