Dwayne Johnson shows off exclusive look into ‘Black Adam’ costume

Dwayne Johnson shares the first-ever look into his ‘Black Adam’ costume

In the video, fans could see glimpses into the costume as well as peeks into the filming process for the movie.

There was also a caption that read, “Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look He is ruthless.”

“He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM The Man in Black has come around…”

