'Easy On Me': Adele releases her first new record since 2015

The British singer on Friday released her single titled "Easy On Me"

Adele on Friday released her first new record since the 2015 Grammy award-winning album "25".

The British singer had teased new single "Easy On Me" last week with a short video clip.



"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she said in a statement.

The song is the first to be released from her upcoming fourth album "30", out in November, which Adele has said she recorded to help explain her divorce to her young son.

The music video, which starts with Adele leaving a house with 'For Sale' and 'Sold' signs on it, is a showcase for the emotional power ballad.

In it the singer appears to be asking for understanding, with lyrics including "Go easy on me, baby/ I was still a child/ Didn't get the chance to/ Feel the world around me".

She sings as she drives, her memories and songsheets swirling around her, and the video breaks into warm colour after beginning in black-and-white.



