Prince William to join Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle reception

The Global Investment Summit (GIS) is being hosted by the UK Government on 19th October 2021.

Queen Elizabeth , accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, will host a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit, according to a statement.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent will formally receive the Prime Minister and attendees of the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty and the Members of the Royal Family will then meet guests in St George's Hall," the statement added.

The Global Investment Summit reception comes ahead of The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family's attendance at events in Glasgow for the C0P26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

Held at a central London location, the GIS will showcase the best of British innovation and highlight the UK's role in green investment and clean technologies, to some of the most senior and influential business leaders from all over the world, ahead of COP26 in November.

