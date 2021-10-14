Release date of Ben Affleck's new film announced

"The Tender Bar" is directed by George Clooney

The first trailer for Ben Affleck's new film titled "The Tender Bar" has been released.

Directed by George Clooney, the film stars Affleck as the bar tender who provides his nephew advice of life.

The bar tender's nephew is played by Tye Sheridan who starred in "Ready Player One".



The Amazon original movie would release on Prime Video in 2022.