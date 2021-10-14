Ally Brooke set to reveal new music after Fifth Harmony split

Ally Brooke shared that her debut music will be in Spanish

Ally Brooke has let it known that she is ready to serve some new music to the whole world.

Speaking to People, the former Fifth Harmony singer shared that she will be releasing a new era of music in Spanish first of which will is called Mi Música, which will be out on October 22.

"This has been such a major blessing in my life," she said.

"My fans can see how happy I am and I can't even explain it. It's indescribable."

While she has previously released Spanish music, the singer said that this new era really "taps into my roots, how I grew up and who I am today."

"I co-wrote a lot of these songs. I was able to be so involved with the creative process.

"This is me. This is totally me. And the world's going to hear it. I can't wait."