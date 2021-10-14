George Clooney reminisces over 1997 ‘Batman & Robin’ stint

George Clooney recently took a trip down memory lane and addressed his 1997 former stint as Batman.
He addressed the topic while sitting for a Q&A session at New York City's DGA Theater.
There he was quoted saying, "I did one superhero movie and I [expletive] it up so bad they won't let me near the set."
He also added, “My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the '60s and '70s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which were all story-based.”
This isn’t the first time Clooney has addressed his Batman fail, back in 2019 he told The Hollywood Reporter, "I wasn't good in it, it wasn't a good film."
"What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. Now, I wasn't just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself."
"So the next three films I did were Three Kings, Out of Sight and O Brother, Where Art Thou? That was a very specific choice for me to find better projects."
