Selena Gomez shares bittersweet snap of herself to mark second-last episode of her show

Only Murders In The Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez looked upset as she marked the second last episode of her show 'Only Murders In The Building' on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old singer/actress shared a bittersweet snap of herself to mark this week's episode of her show.

Selena bundled up in two jackets and frowned at the camera in the snap, which she captioned saying: 'New episode out today. Sad @onlymurdershulu only has 1 episode left. Can’t wait to shoot season 2!'

Only Murders In The Building also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show follows three neighbors in a New York City apartment building who are all true crime buffs. Their amateur detective skills are put to the test when an actual murder happens in their building.

