October 13, 2021
Selena Gomez shares bittersweet snap of herself to mark second-last episode of her show

Selena Gomez looked upset as she marked the second last episode of her show 'Only Murders In The Building' on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old singer/actress shared a bittersweet snap of herself to mark this week's episode of her show.

Selena bundled up in two jackets and frowned at the camera in the snap, which she captioned saying: 'New episode out today. Sad @onlymurdershulu only has 1 episode left. Can’t wait to shoot season 2!'

Only Murders In The Building also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show follows three neighbors in a New York City apartment building who are all true crime buffs. Their amateur detective skills are put to the test when an actual murder happens in their building.

