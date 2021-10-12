Why Kate Middleton cannot eat rice, potatoes, pasta

Even though Kate Middleton has an army of personal chefs at her disposal to cook her whatever she wants, she is said to be banned from eating certain foods.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Duchess of Cambridge is not allowed to consume potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner.

"No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner," Darren told The Telegraph.

The rule, as per the former chef, was implemented because the Queen does not like carbohydrates so they are never presented with them at dinner.

On the contrary, other reports suggest that Kate is a huge fan of pasta and even made some homemade pasta in celebration of Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday last year.

In addition royals are also banned from eating shellfish as it could give them food poisoning.