Jesy Nelson explains her side of things after blackfishing accusations

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has responded to 'blackfishing' claims that were thrown at her after the release of her new song Boyz, which features rapper Nicki Minaj.

In the video, the singer, who is white, was seen donning a deep tan along with wearing clothing and hair which were considered to be appropriating Black culture.

Furthermore, the aesthetics and lyrics of the song alluded her to be blackfishing.

Speaking of the accusations, the singer expressed how she never intended to come across as Black and defended her choice.

"I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," she said.

"These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ‘90s R’n’B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love."

Talking about her dark skin in the video, the singer said that it was just a sun tan.

"I'm just really lucky as a white girl that when I'm in the sun, I tan so dark like, so many people have said to me before like Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] in the group has said, 'You sure you’re like not mixed-race because you've got darker than me in the sun. That's crazy,'" she said.



