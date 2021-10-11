



Daniel Craig donates whopping $17000 to charity for suicide prevention



Bond star Daniel Craig made a massive contribution to prevent the rampant act of suicide.



The No Time To Die star donated a whopping amount of USD 17,000 showcasing support to a charity founded by three men.

According to The Guardian, the charity foundation is a combined effort of Andy Airy, Mike Palmer and Time Owen in the memory of their deceased daughters who took their own lives.

In a chat with a publication, Airy stated, “We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria — we were WhatsApping each other in a state of surprise. By the time they’d arrived, we’d got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic — it’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant.”

Airy concluded, “The critical thing is to get people talking about suicide prevention and introducing them to Papyrus, because they are an organization that can help young people equip themselves to deal with the darkest times in our lives. And so by more people knowing about Papyrus, we will save lives.”